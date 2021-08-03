Flights to UAE: Emirates lists 11 countries from where passengers can travel

The passengers must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel.

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates on Tuesday published a list of 11 countries from where stranded residents can return or transit provided they have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses in the UAE.

Also, they must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel and hold a certificate that proves this.

"The UAE authorities have announced that effective August 5, 2021, eligible travellers from the countries below will be allowed to travel to/through the UAE," the airline said.

Eligible travellers from the following countries will be allowed to travel to/through the UAE:

> India

> Pakistan

> Sri Lanka

> Uganda

> Nepal (Operated by flydubai)

Eligible customers will only be allowed to transit through UAE from the following countries:

> Afghanistan

> Bangladesh

> Indonesia

> South Africa

> Vietnam

> Zambia

On Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from key sectors would be allowed entry as well. These include health workers employed in the UAE: Doctors, nurses and technicians.

Teachers at universities, colleges, schools and education institutes can return too.

Students, humanitarian cases, those employed in federal and local government agencies and those undergoing medical treatment in the UAE are the other exempted categories.

The airline urged customers to check their website for updates on latest travel protocols, which will be published as soon as they are available.