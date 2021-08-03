Flights to UAE: Emirates lists 11 countries from where passengers can travel
The passengers must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel.
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates on Tuesday published a list of 11 countries from where stranded residents can return or transit provided they have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses in the UAE.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Important: New exemptions for stranded residents from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries
Also, they must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel and hold a certificate that proves this.
Also read: ICA approval required for passengers from restricted countries
"The UAE authorities have announced that effective August 5, 2021, eligible travellers from the countries below will be allowed to travel to/through the UAE," the airline said.
UAE flights from restricted countries: Which Covid vaccines are approved?
Eligible travellers from the following countries will be allowed to travel to/through the UAE:
> India
> Pakistan
> Sri Lanka
> Uganda
> Nepal (Operated by flydubai)
Eligible customers will only be allowed to transit through UAE from the following countries:
> Afghanistan
> Bangladesh
> Indonesia
> South Africa
> Vietnam
> Zambia
On Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from key sectors would be allowed entry as well. These include health workers employed in the UAE: Doctors, nurses and technicians.
Teachers at universities, colleges, schools and education institutes can return too.
Students, humanitarian cases, those employed in federal and local government agencies and those undergoing medical treatment in the UAE are the other exempted categories.
The airline urged customers to check their website for updates on latest travel protocols, which will be published as soon as they are available.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: 7 new exemptions explained
All we know so far: Covid vaccination requirements, travel procedures ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: GDRFA approval must for exempted residents
The countries include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE sends 47 tonnes of medical supplies ...
To date, the UAE has provided over 2,200 tonnes of medical supplies... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Dubai airport expects passenger...
It's a great development from both a social and economic standpoint:... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: GDRFA approval must for exempted residents
The countries include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: 7 new exemptions explained
All we know so far: Covid vaccination requirements, travel procedures ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Dubai to host India-Pakistan match ...
India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced; long...
The announcement was made on Wednesday. READ MORE