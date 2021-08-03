UAE flights from restricted countries: Which Covid vaccines are approved?

Under new categories announced on Tuesday, residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be granted entry.

Stranded UAE residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are among the new categories allowed to return from six countries from where passenger entry is suspended.

The exemptions are applicable to travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced earlier today that residents should have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE. The second dose should have been taken at least 14 days prior to travel.

Five vaccines are approved for use in the UAE:

>> Pfizer-BioNTech

>> Sinopharm

>> Oxford-AstraZeneca

>> Moderna

>> Sputnik V

In addition to fully vaccinated residents, other categories of residents allowed to fly in from the six countries include health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies.

UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit; citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives; diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries; official delegations; and Expo 2020 international participants, exhibitors and personnel also fall under the exempted categories.

Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies; some businessmen and businesswomen; and employees belonging to vital functions round off the list of exempted categories.