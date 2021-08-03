Flights to UAE: ICA approval required for passengers from restricted countries
The approval can be obtained from the ICA website.
New categories of UAE residents allowed to fly in from six countries — from where passenger entry is suspended — must get an approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).
This approval can be obtained from the ICA website.
Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies are the new exemptions.
These exemptions are applicable for residents stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.
For a returnee to come under the ‘fully vaccinated’ category, 14 days must have passed after the administration of the second dose. They must also hold a certificate to this effect.
They must hold a negative result from a PCR test taken no later than 48 hours from the time of departure. The results must have a QR code.
In addition, a rapid Covid test will be conducted before they board the flight.
They must also undergo a PCR test on landing in the UAE.
