iCademy Middle East to open Knowledge Hub

iCademy Middle East, the region’s first internationally accredited and KHDA-licensed online school has announced the opening of Knowledge Hub, a 12,000 square foot learning centre in Block 5 of Dubai Knowledge Park. Scheduled to open on September 1, Knowledge Hub will provide a face-to-face, blended model learning to 200 of the nearly 1,600 students enrolled in the iCademy Middle East programme.

The learning centre programme has been operating in Dubai Knowledge Park for nearly 10 years. Starting out with only a dozen students, the blended model offering has seen a steady increase in enrollments over the years. The new Knowledge Hub is being designed almost completely from feedback from current and former students and parents. It is noted that approximately 10 per cent of High School students, 30 per cent of Middle school and 50 per cent of Elementary school students have some requirement for additional learning needs, be this language learning or a more specific additional learning requirement. The learning centre programme aims to address all of these needs.

The teacher:student ratios within the Learning Center are comparatively very low compared with mainstream education, ranging from 1:6 to 1:12, compared with norms of 1:11 to 1:30 in mainstream schools.

"Flexible and affordable are the two words we are hearing most often from our families," said Cody Claver, general manager of iCademy Middle East. "Students typically attended our learning centre programme five days a week like regular school. However, students may also choose to attend two or three days per week. We offer a great deal of flexibility without compromising quality and learning outcomes.”

iCademy Middle East, a subsidiary of US-based Pansophic Learning, has operated in Dubai since 2007. Formerly K12 International Academy, a leading provider of online and blended model education across the US, the iCademy Middle East education programme, led by Head of School, Diane Claver, has decades of experience in online and blended learning education models.

"Today’s students are digital natives and often thrive in an individual, self-paced learning environment. With that said, social interaction, exercise, and friendship development play a vital role in the learning process," said Jeffrey Smith, Director of School Partnerships for iCademy Middle East. "The aptitude students have for technology is leveraged by our Knowledge Hub Learning Coaches to boost confidence and motivate students to reach their full potential. We work with students in ratios a fraction of the size of an average school. This ensures that every child’s academic, social, and emotional needs are met, and no child falls through the cracks."

Scheduled to open its doors on September 1, Knowledge Hub will also feature a science lab and an array of free and paid after school and weekend activities. iCademy Middle East will host a series of virtual information sessions for parents and students.

For additional information and to learn more about Knowledge Hub and iCademy Middle East, visit us on the web at www.iCademyMiddleEast.com or contact iCademy Middle East at +971 4 440 1212.