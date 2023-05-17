India flight: 'Several' passengers injured after plane encounters severe turbulence

Five weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to the exciting Japanese destination
An Air India flight bound for Sydney suffered severe turbulence on Tuesday, leaving 'several' passengers injured, according to an alert from news agency ANI.
All those injured — who were flying from Delhi — received medical assistance upon arriving at the Sydney airport. No passenger was hospitalised, the report added.
Further details are awaited.
