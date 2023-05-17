India flight: 'Several' passengers injured after plane encounters severe turbulence

Medical assistance was provided as soon as the Air India flight arrived in Sydney

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 12:29 PM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 12:51 PM

An Air India flight bound for Sydney suffered severe turbulence on Tuesday, leaving 'several' passengers injured, according to an alert from news agency ANI.

All those injured — who were flying from Delhi — received medical assistance upon arriving at the Sydney airport. No passenger was hospitalised, the report added.

Further details are awaited.

