Dubai-Delhi flight: Air India fined Rs3 million over pilot who entertained female friend in cockpit

The pilot also got his licence suspended for three months because of the safety violation

File photo

By ANI Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 6:09 PM

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Air India Rs3 million for allegedly not taking prompt and effective action in the February 27 Dubai-Delhi flight cockpit violation. The pilot involved in the incident was also suspended.

The pilot of the Air India AI-915 Delhi-Dubai flight on February 27 allowed a woman friend to enter the cockpit, according to a complaint filed by a cabin crew member on the same flight.

Last month, India's aviation regulatory body DGCA issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and chief of flight safety Henry Donohoe for failing to report the Dubai-Delhi flight cockpit violation incident on time. They were given 15 days to respond.

According to DGCA, the CEO of Air India received a complaint in this regard from one of the operating crew members of the flight. However, the organisation did not take prompt corrective action despite this being a safety-sensitive violation. Anticipating a delayed response, the complainant approached the DGCA.

The aviation regulator took the complaint seriously and launched an investigation.

The probe led to the decision to impose a Rs3-million fine on the airline and suspend the pilot's licence for three months.

The co-pilot has also been warned for not being assertive enough to prevent the violation.

As per the DGCA CAR (Civil Aviation Regulations) and the Air India Operations manual, only authorised persons who have undergone preflight BA test (as applicable by rule) may enter the cockpit and sit there, provided they are on inspection or for purposes of flight safety only.

