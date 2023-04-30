Dubai-Delhi flight: Show cause notice issued to Air India CEO after pilot entertains female friend in cockpit

According to an official, 'the act violates aviation regulator DGCA's safety norms'

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 1:01 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 1:03 PM

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the CEO of Air India regarding the flight from Dubai to Delhi where the pilot entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

A show cause notice has also been issued to the Chief of Flight Safety for delaying the investigation and failing to report it to the concerned authority. DGCA officials have said to ANI, that the CEO and Chief of Flight Safety must respond to the notice.

On February 27 this year, an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi allegedly entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

A DGCA official had then said that, "the act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms."

Recently, a flydubai flight landed safely at Dubai International Airport after the aircraft experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Nepal.

According to reports, there were 150 people on board, including 50 Nepali passengers.

A tweet by the Dubai Media Office quoted a flydubai spokesperson: "flydubai flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport (KTM) has safely landed in Dubai International (DXB) at 00:11 local time after experiencing a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu."

ALSO READ: