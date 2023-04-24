Flydubai aircraft experiences bird strike during takeoff, proceeds to DXB as scheduled

The calls included reports on criminal activities, traffic violations, inquiries, and feedback
A flydubai flight is "normal now" and proceeding to Dubai after the aircraft experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Nepal.
The Government of Dubai Media Office shared an update posted by the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority: "Flydubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is ... proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan."
A flydubai spokesperson said FZ-576 had taken off from Kathmandu Airport.
"After following standard procedure, the flight will continue as normal to Dubai, and is scheduled to land in DXB (Dubai International) at 00:14 local time," the spokesperson added.
Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati said the flight is "moving safely to its destination" and that "no one needs to worry".
According to reports, there were 150 people on board, including 50 Nepali passengers.
Earlier, American Airlines flight 1958 returned safely after a birdstrike sparked an engine fire shortly after takeoff from Ohio.
According to the International Civil Aviation Authority, around 34 birdstrikes happen every day.
