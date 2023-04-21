Dubai-Delhi flight: Pilot under investigation for entertaining friend in cockpit

Airfares to India have reduced drastically as recorded on popular ticketing websites
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit.
"DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts," said a senior DGCA official.
The official added that the incident happened on February 27 when an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi allegedly entertained a female friend in the cockpit.
"The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms," said the official.
Earlier on April 18, a Delhi-bound Air India flight asked for a priority landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a suspected windshield crack.
However, the aircraft landed normally. The flight originated from Pune. The pilot of the aircraft asked for a priority landing at Delhi airport after a suspected wind crack said source.
