UAE: Airline to offer 5,590 free tickets to residents of 4 countries to visit Hong Kong

The campaign, sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport, will be launched on May 22

Photo: AP

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 2:59 PM

Cathay Pacific airline will give away 5,590 round-trip tickets to Hong Kong for people in the UAE, India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

These tickets will be given as part of the “World of Winners” campaign sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) to give away 500,000 free tickets to global visitors.

The campaign will be launched simultaneously in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and UAE on the same day, May 22, 2023.

To join the campaign, participants must be Cathay members. They may sign up for a free membership on Cathay Pacific’s website. During the campaign period, members must visit the airline’s campaign website, sign in using their Cathay membership details, and register for the lucky draw.

Each member may submit one entry only. The winners will be announced on the campaign website, and they will receive an email with details on how to redeem their prizes.

India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Dubai Campaign start date 22 May 2023 (12:00 local time) Campaign end date 28 May 2023 (12:00 local time) Winner Announcement 7 June 2023 Redemption period 7 June – 6 July 2023 Travel period 7 June 2023 – 6 March 2024

“Hong Kong has something for everyone – cultural immersion for solo travellers, the best theme parks for families, and an effervescent nightlife for groups of friends. All of this is supported by excellent airport facilities and infrastructure making the travel experience seamless,” said Rakesh Raicar, general manager for South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Cathay Pacific.

“As part of the relief package for Hong Kong’s aviation industry during the pandemic, AAHK provided liquidity support to the home-based carriers in 2020 by sponsoring air tickets in advance. The air tickets will be used to promote traffic recovery when the pandemic subsides. Hong Kong has opened up and we are eager to welcome visitors from different parts of the world,” said Vivian Cheung, Chief Operation Officer of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK).

ALSO READ: