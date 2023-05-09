5 cool technologies at Dubai Airport Show 2023

Self-boarding smart gates, indoor navigation app and smart jackets with airbags for bikers wow visitors

Dubai-based company Emaratech is showcasing an advanced version of a smart gate that doesn’t require passengers to show passports or boarding passes. — supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 3:41 PM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 3:49 PM

Embracing the new technologies help the UAE’s aviation sector to keep flying high and maintain Dubai International Airport's top position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic.

In order to cash in on the high demand for new-age technologies from the local and regional airports, companies from around the world showcased their latest innovation at the Dubai Airport Show 2023, which opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday.

Here are five cool technologies that are on display at the Show:

>>> Smart gates: The Dubai-based company Emaratech is showcasing an advanced version of a smart gate that doesn’t require passengers to show passports or boarding passes as it uses facial identification and IRIS recognition for a seamless experience. It has more technical specifications to avoid tail-gating, bypassing, crawling and jumping the gate. It’s more reliable and takes less time to fix. It is likely to be introduced very soon and it’s in the manufacturing phase.

Hadi is an indoor navigation smart app which allows people to navigate through the airport and any other big shopping malls. — supplied photo

>>> Hadi: It’s an indoor navigation smart app which allows people to navigate through the airport and any other big shopping malls. Developed by Emaratech, it is also equipped with information related to promotions at outlets at the airport. This also provides passengers with flight notifications and gate numbers so that they don’t miss the flight. The app can be customised as per the requirements of the companies.

>>> Drone: Dubai Police are showcasing a state-of-the-art drone which can come in very handy in case of an emergency. It can provide not only live feed of the crime scene but also allows authorities to communicate with the suspects. It can also be deployed in case of a major accident or fire in the city.

>>> Superbikes and smart jackets: Dubai Police have also put on display a motorbike which is operated by male and female staff members of the security department for VIP protocols. Also displayed are specially-designed jackets which are equipped with airbags for the safety of the motorbike officers. The airbags are attached to a wire on the bike and they open in case the rider falls off to protect him/her from injuries.

German company Magnetic is showcasing its smart gate for self-boarding for a smoother and faster flow of passengers. — supplied photo

>>> Self-boarding gate: German company Magnetic is showcasing its smart gate for self-boarding for a smoother and faster flow of passengers for the final boarding of the aircraft. This gate can also print a receipt for passengers to locate their seats. This allows airline and airport staff to dedicate their time at the final boarding to helping the handicapped and families. It has been rolled out in certain airports and could be rolled out in the region in the coming years.