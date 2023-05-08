Dubai: Airport Show to showcase innovations to make aviation industry safe and sustainable

The three-day show starting Tuesday will host more than 150 exhibitors from 20 countries at DWTC

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 7:29 PM

Over 150 exhibitors from 20 countries will attend the 22nd edition of Airport Show that is opening on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The three-day show will showcase the widest-ever range of new technologies, innovations in airport sustainability, digitisation and urban air mobility, marking almost full recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic-induced headwinds.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the Show will have more than 4,000 trade visitors.

The 22nd edition will have 100-plus buyers from 20+ countries along with four country pavilions, Italy, Germany, UK and Switzerland.

Airport Show and co-located events ATC Forum, Airport Security Middle East, Global Airport Leaders’ Forum and the Women in Aviation Anniversary Conference will create business opportunities between the world’s leading airport suppliers and service providers, and regional airport decision-makers.

Exhibitors from the US, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Turkey, the Netherlands, China, Belgium, Korea and Sweden and several other countries including the host, UAE, will showcase the latest innovative products and technologies to make the aviation industry safe and sustainable, enhance efficiency and passengers experience with the expected increase in passenger numbers and aviation industry growth.

The trade show with the theme, ‘Together in Innovating Future Sustainable Airports’, is the world’s largest annual airport industry B2B platform.

Attendees can take part in the Business Connect Programme and enjoy exclusive business matchmaking services.

It will also host industry-specific conferences, including the Global Airport Leaders Forum with more than 30 top speakers discussing the latest developments and trends in the global aviation industry.

The expert speakers drawn from all over the world will discuss airport security, future of travel, future airports, safe skies, passenger experience with latest technologies, and sustainability.

Airport Show Dubai is supported by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Dubai Airports and dnata, and sponsored by ADB Safegate, Smiths Detection and HADID International Services.

Organised by RX Global, it will host as a co-located event, Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East Chapter’s 10th anniversary to further the agenda of attracting women to join across the board.

The airport industry stakeholders will share new ideas and best practices and create new prospects to collaborate, at another co-located event, Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF). The other co-located events will witness discussions on ATC, airport security, ground handling and sustainability, especially in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions. A key attraction will be Sustainable Apron that is being organised in association with dnata.

Airport Show is held when the airport industry gets focused on its goal of becoming carbon net-zero by 2050 and increasingly concentrating on enhancing infrastructure, technology-based operational efficiencies, robust controls and benchmarked excellence.