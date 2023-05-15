India flight: Drunk man flying from Dubai arrested for allegedly molesting air hostess

On Facebook live, he confesses to killing the 20-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him
A male passenger was arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight in an inebriated state, police said on Monday.
Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday, police said.
"The air hostess brought the incident to the crew's notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state," police said.
The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter, and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.
They said the accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport.
Mr Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
