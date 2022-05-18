UAE flights: Budget airline launches 'city check-in' services with baggage drop-off facility

Passengers can collect boarding passes at a location near them before travelling

Wed 18 May 2022

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of its city check-in services in Abu Dhabi.

The city check-in service aims to provide passengers with added convenience and flexibility by enabling them to drop-off their baggage and collect their boarding pass at a location near them before travelling with Air Arabia.

The service allows passengers to select seats and receive their boarding passes and baggage claim tags. They can then immediately proceed to the flight upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Located at the Air Arabia Sales Shop in Abu Dhabi, the centres will accept baggage from 24 up to eight hours before departure, which is then transported directly to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

