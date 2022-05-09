UAE flights: Flydubai announces routes to 10 new destinations

Over the summer, the carrier’s network in Europe will grow further

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 3:15 PM

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that it will operate flights to 10 new destinations from June 23.

This includes new flights to Izmir and Pisa, as well as the resumption of routes to popular seasonal summer destinations, such as Bodrum, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat.

Since the start of 2022, flydubai has launched flights to six destinations around its network, including the start of flights to AlUla (ULH), its newest destination in Saudi Arabia, as well as the resumption of flights to its second point in Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW).

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO offlydubai, said: “We are pleased to see our network reach new heights with more destinations joining this summer. We have seen over the past few years the value in operating seasonal routes to cater to the growing demand for travel. Our strong business model and growing fleet has enabled us to offer our passengers more options for travel as well as to add capacity on existing routes including Budapest, Maldives and Zanzibar. We look forward to the start of our operations to these beautiful destinations, which will be equally popular for passengers travelling from the UAE and from around our network.”

Flydubai has grown its network in Central and Eastern Europe over the years to more than 20 destinations that include popular cities, such as Belgrade, Budapest, Ljubljana, Prague, Naples, Sarajevo Salzburg and Warsaw.

Over the summer, the carrier’s network in Europe will further grow, with the start of flights to Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Pisa, Santorini, Tivat and many more.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice-president, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “We have seen growing demand from the destinations we operate to in Europe which has enabled us to add more weekly frequencies on our scheduled operations to Budapest, Catania and Salzburg. We remain committed to connecting more underserved markets to the UAE and offering a reliable and comfortable experience to our passengers."