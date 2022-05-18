UAE jobs: Emirates airline is hiring; how to apply and how much salary you can earn

Selected candidates will be based in Dubai and must meet the country's employment visa requirements

Candidates hoping to start a career in Emirates, the largest international airline, can look forward to a handsome package and an average monthly salary of Dh9,770.

On Tuesday, the Dubai-based carrier announced that it will recruit staff across 30 cities until the end of next month. In October 2021, the airline revealed plans to boost its operational workforce by hiring over 6,000 staff in the coming months.

Emirates said its team would travel to Australia, the UK, Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Bahrain and many other European cities as part of its recruitment drive.

“Emirates has always been at the heart of Dubai’s growth. Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the Consumer, travel and tourism sectors,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, had said.

Requirements

The flagship carrier is looking for candidates with more than one year of experience in hospitality/customer service. The minimum qualification needed is a high school graduate (Grade 12). Fluency in English is a must, while the ability to speak another language is an advantage.

Candidates must be 160cm in height and can reach 212cm while standing on tiptoes so that he/she can reach emergency equipment on all aircraft types and have no visible tattoos when the cabin crew wears the uniform.

Since the selected candidates will be based in Dubai, they must meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements.

“Irrespective of nationality, we look for a positive attitude, confidence, flexibility, maturity, a friendly disposition, and importantly a genuine passion to help others and to provide quality service. As the job can be physically demanding, we also look for those with resilience and a determination to continually perform well,” says Emirates.

How you can apply?

Candidates can fill out an online form and submit their recent resume in English with a photograph for assessment. This will be followed by an invitation from Emirates to complete an online multiple-choice test and an on-demand video interview. The short-listed candidates will then be invited for a brief face-to-face interview before getting the final nod.

The selected candidates will undergo induction for eight days, followed by 13-day safety and emergency procedure training and five-day group medical training.

How much you will earn

The carrier offers a Dh4,260 monthly basic salary, plus Dh61.25 per hour flying pay (based on an average of 80-100 hours a month) which takes the average total pay to around Dh9,770 as a starting salary for its employees.

In addition to concessional travel and free transportation, furnished accommodation is provided to the staff across more than 50 buildings in Dubai.

The employee is offered 30-day leave per year, and one free annual leave ticket to their country of origin.

