By Wam Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 2:06 PM Last updated: Thu 12 May 2022, 2:10 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the start of its seasonal flights to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, starting from June 16.

Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly directly to Tbilisi International Airport with three weekly flights.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is currently serving 23 routes since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tbilisi by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.