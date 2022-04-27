UAE flights: Now, book post-Eid holiday trips for as little as Dh999

Operators are offering attractive packages to the Caucasus for those who wish to avoid the rush

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 5:49 PM

With ticket prices to popular tourist attractions around the world soaring over the Eid weekend, many are looking at travel options post-Eid, and travel agents are putting out some extremely attractive, pocket-friendly options for these travellers.

Some agents are offering trips for as low as Dh999 to favourite hotspots such as Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other countries, including accommodation, return tickets, visas, transfers, tours,

Libin Varghese, director, sales and operations, Rooh Tourism LLC said these rates are only post-Eid and will be done in batches. “We want to offer a choice to people looking to travel after the Eid rush. These rates are to promote tourism among UAE residents’ post-pandemic,” said Verghese.

He said many people are keen to travel after the pandemic years, but cost constraints were a hurdle. “We opened a platform for such travellers who wish to have a vacation after Eid,” he said.

The Dubai-based travel operator is offering the following rates for Georgia. For three nights and four days: 3-people Dh999/person; 2-people Dh1099/person and 1-person Dh1499/person.

“The flight is from Abu Dhabi via Wizz Air with only 10kg hand luggage provision. The vacation will include sightseeing and stay in two cities - Tbilisi and Kutaisi,” Varghese added.

Varghese pointed out that costs towards PCR tests, other activities, and meals will are not included in the itinerary. He also pointed out that rates are subject to change depending on the availability of flights and hotels.

Another operator, Holiday Factory has also announced a discount on their website post-Eid with tours for Georgia priced at Dh1,299 and Armenia and Bosnia at Dh999.

The holiday voucher from Holiday factory includes travel insurance, a tour guide, transfers, hotels, and a return ticket, with the offer available until the end of May. The travel is from Sharjah International Airport by Air Arabia with a PCR test included in the package.

Amal Kumar, manager of holidays at Luxury Travel said they have many options for private vacations or tailor-made vacation for family, friends, and colleagues for Dh2000 from Sharjah or Dubai. “We have an all-inclusive 4 night, 5-day package to Georgia post-Eid with two-way tickets, hotel, airport pickup, private tours, travel, and insurance. Lunch and dinner is excluded in the package,”

Kumar added that a person may have to spend an additional Dh40 for food per day. “The cost of a meal in Georgia is nearly similar to the cost of a meal in the UAE. Halal food is also available at a few restaurants,” added Kumar.

