9-day Eid break in UAE: Emirates to offer 23 more flights from April 28

Some flights will also have an increased seating capacity

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 4:30 PM

Emirates will be offering more flights from April 28 to May 8, as more residents plan to travel this Eid.

The airline is adding 23 flights with the deployment of both A380s and Boeing 777s.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Emirates will be layering on two additional flights on May 2 and May 8 to serve demand in and out of Riyadh. Medina will also be served with four additional flights during this time.

In Jeddah, the airline will add five flights, and will be upgrading one of its existing flights to an A380. Travellers from Dammam will also have the option of one extra flight on April 28 as they start their holidays.

Emirates will be operating eight additional flights from Kuwait to Dubai, the Maldives, Manila, Bangkok, London, Mauritius and Paris.

Beirut will also have three more flights to accommodate more travellers. Amman flights will also be upgraded with higher seat capacity.

The airlines have planned to serve a special Eid meal in all flights to and from Dubai, and other destinations in the Middle East and GCC.

ALSO READ: