dnata Travel booking volumes up 195 per cent year-on-year for Eid

Business1 day ago
dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel provider, is revealing the total volume of local and international travel bookings for the anticipated Eid Al Fitr break is up by 195 per cent so far in 2022, compared to overall bookings made throughout the same annual holiday period in 2021.
In 2022, the number of international travel bookings for the first Eid public holiday, expected in early-May, have increased in particular with 65 per cent of UAE travellers opting for worldwide destinations, and 35 per cent opting for staycations. This is compared to 68 per cent of travellers booking UAE staycations and 32 per cent seeking international holidays, for the same holiday period in 2021.
The top five most-booked destinations for travel over the expected Eid Al Fitr holiday period in 2022 so far with dnata Travel in the UAE include: the Maldives, UAE, Turkey, Mauritius and Oman.
Emily Jenkins, General Manager, dnata Travel Leisure, said: "In 2021, UAE staycations and the Indian Ocean proved most popular for travellers from the UAE looking to take a well-deserved break over Eid al-Fitr. While these destinations remain ever-popular for travellers, this year, with more destinations opening we are seeing a broader range of travel options starting to trend, across Asia, Europe, and North America.
"The demand for travel is at a high as many countries are opening their borders to tourists once again, or relaxing, or removing COVID-19 related travel regulations, easing a passenger’s journey. Newly-opened and accessible, Bali and Singapore in particular are starting to gain traction, while Thailand is fast-climbing our top ten most-booked destinations for Eid al-Fitr. The Maldives has remained a number one destination of choice with a spike in demand witnessed in early-March from the island nation removing PCR-testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers."
