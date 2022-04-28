The national carrier said media reports about its participation in the flyover ceremony are “inaccurate and baseless”
Aviation1 week ago
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Manama, the capital of Bahrain, starting from May 15, 2022.
Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly direct to Bahrain International Airport on competitive fares with three weekly flights.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "Offering our customers affordable and value driven air travel from Abu Dhabi remains our main priority. The new service to Manama is a testament to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's commitment to its customers and the industry."
The new service represents the 22nd route for the airline since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Manama by visiting Air Arabia's website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
