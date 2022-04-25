The airline will be operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country
Travel1 month ago
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the Capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Ahmedabad, the largest city in the state of Gujrat in India, starting from May 13.
The vibrant city of Ahmedabad is the perfect mix of modern trends in a vintage city structure. Its delicious food and colourful culture are making it a fast-growing tourist destination featuring fascinating museums, historical monuments, and gorgeous lakes.
Ahmedabad is the seventh city in India that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Mumbai, Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram. The new service represents the 21st route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
ALSO READ:
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
The airline will be operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country
Travel1 month ago
Both Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi International Airport are gearing up for busy travel weekends
Travel1 month ago
Served by the flagship A380 aircraft, the new addition will provide more than 1,000 seats a day to the Victorian capital
Travel1 month ago
To avoid congestion on the road in and out of the airport, passengers recommended to use the Metro
Travel1 month ago
Sights and sounds of the A-town
Travel1 month ago
The current scheme of regular tourist visa/e-visa on a gratis basis will continue
Travel1 month ago
The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight.
Travel1 month ago
A tradition that has been handed down from one generation to the next, this seemingly non-descript village in Doddaballapura taluk is home to this dying craft
Travel1 month ago