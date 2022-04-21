UAE-India flight: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starts new service to Mumbai

The low-cost carrier will be operating the route from May 12

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Mumbai in India, starting from May 12, 2022.

Mumbai is the seventh city in India that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Karachi, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The new service represents the 20th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since launching the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

