Flydubai, GCC airlines to increase frequency during Fifa World Cup

Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 5:07 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 5:24 PM

The UAE’s budget airline flydubai and some other Gulf carriers will increase their flight frequencies to Qatar during the upcoming Fifa World Cup later this year.

Qatar’s national carrier Qatar Airways has signed an agreement with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia to carry Fifa World Cup match ticket holders to Doha for 24-hours experiences during the tournament.

According to data shared by Qatar Airways, flydubai will operate 60 flights per day from Dubai while Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudi will operate 20, 48 and 40 flights per day, respectively.

“Match Day Shuttle tickets will kick off at extremely competitive prices along with rotating frequencies from Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh… Qatar Airways will also be adding more Match Day Shuttle flights across the GCC in the future, as well as flying in football fans from around the world on its extensive global network,” Qatar Airways said on Thursday.

Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required. Additionally, a no check-in baggage policy will simplify an easy-in, easy-out travel itinerary for the passengers. Passengers who book one of the Match Day Shuttle services will also be transported between the airport and the stadium.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, airfares from the UAE to Qatar have skyrocketed ahead of the Fifa World Cup due to the strong demand expected with economy class fares jumping by nearly 1,900 per cent.

Airlines data revealed that one-way economy class airfare which started from as low as Dh360 in May jumped to Dh7,110 on November 20, a day ahead of the start of the mega event.

The Fifa World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.

“The landscape of this tournament gives us the opportunity to spread the business with various regional airlines. Our combined bandwidth with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia will create travel flexibility that will bridge cultures and give fans the chance to explore multiple places in the Middle East,” said Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said this initiative will allow the airline to welcome more football fans and visitors from all over the world to experience the warm hospitality and rich culture of this region.

ALSO READ:

“Having recently hosted a global event in Dubai, we know first-hand the positive impact such events have not only on the travel and hospitality sectors but also on the wider economy and the overall morale. We are honoured to be able to play a part in supporting the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022; enabling more people to share in the joy of the beautiful game via our 30 daily return Match Day Shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha,” he added.

The tournament will be held across eight stadiums. Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the final match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums will house 40,000 spectators.