Fifa World Cup: Soccer fans may pay minimum $5,000 for special charter flights

Market experts and booking agents said charter flight will cost minimum $5,000 per passenger or go as high as $20,000 per passenger for a two-way trip depending on the aircraft and other facilities included in the package for Fifa event

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will offer special charter flights from Dubai to soccer fans to head to Doha and support their teams. — Supplied photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 3:34 PM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 6:02 PM

Special charter flights from Dubai will be available for UAE-based soccer fans who are willing to watch live Fifa World Cup matches starting from November 21.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, a joint venture between Stuttgart based DC Aviation GmbH and Dubai-based privately owned UAE business conglomerate Al-Futtaim, will offer special charter flights from Dubai to soccer fans to head to Doha and support their teams.

“We understand the power of football and how it brings together people from all over the world. At DCAF we are as excited as the fans who will be travelling to Doha to support their teams,” said Holger Ostheimer, managing director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim.

Latest industry data indicates that airfares from the UAE to Qatar have skyrocketed ahead of the mega event due to the strong demand as economy class fares jumping by nearly 1,900 per cent. One-way economy class airfare, which starts from as low as Dh360 on May 25, climbed to Dh7,110 on November 20, a day ahead of the start of the mega event, according to the travel agents.

“The exponential fare hike in regular commercial flights bridge the gap between normal flights and charter flights and those who can afford it will go for special charter planes as we received an increase in inquiries from the corporate executives, entrepreneurs and businessmen,” according to an official at private company offering charter flights.

Market experts and booking agents said charter flight will cost minimum $5,000 per passenger or go as high as $20,000 per passenger for a two-way trip depending on the aircraft and other facilities included in the package for Fifa event.

“Typically for a small group of four to six passengers travelling on a private jet for the World Cup period the cost could be anywhere from $18,000 (for the aircraft) upwards on-way depending on the type and size of aircraft,” Ostheimer said.

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

With just under six months to go before kick-off to the 2022 Fifa World Cup, the round-trip charter flights to the biggest sporting spectacle in the world will offer UAE-based fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see their favourite team in action.

“The special charter flights from DCAF can accommodate varying group sizes from individuals, families, groups of friends or corporates looking to entertain their VVIP clients and partners and arrive in Doha for the matches in style,” according to DC Aviation Al-Futtaim statement.

The soccer fans will also be able to enjoy the 1,300sqm of exclusive lounge area in addition to spacious conference room, shower areas and more, it said.

“As the only VVIP Lounge and Hangars facility in Dubai South, we will offer fans immediate access from limousine drop off to the aircraft which is parked directly in front of the FBO thereby providing a seamless experience like no other. From customs and immigration to security check performed within the comforts of the FBO; fans can board their flight within minutes thereby giving them more time to enjoy the moment,” Ostheimer said.

The Fifa World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18. It’s expected that travel between Qatar and the UAE, especially from Dubai, will pick up substantially during the event.

Currently, the UAE carriers flydubai, Etihad and Air Arabia and Qatar’s national carrier Qatar Airways operate flights between the two Gulf countries.

Qatar Airways boosts frequency

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways on Wednesday announced increase in flights from Abu Dhabi, operating triple daily flights from the Emirate to Doha, commencing July 10, 2022. The additional flights will provide passengers with more flexibility and better connectivity to Qatar Airways’ extensive global network.

"With this increase in its services, the airline will operate 21 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi, and a total of 56 flights from Qatar Airways’ three gateways in UAE; Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi," according to the airline statement.

