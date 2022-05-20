Qatar World Cup 2022: Three UAE referees appointed as match officials

The tournament will be held from November 21 to December 18

By Web Desk Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 12:53 PM

Three referees from the UAE are among 129 match officials selected for Qatar World Cup, the sport’s governing body Fifa announced.

Abdulla Mohammed Mohammed was appointed as a referee, while Mohamed Al Hammadi and Hasan Al Mahri were selected as assistant referees. They will be a part of the global showpiece event in Qatar, which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

Fifa has chosen a total of 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials for the tournament.

Among them are six women referees, who will officiate the match for the first time this year.

Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita, as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and American Kathryn Nesbitt have all been called up.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’ and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide," Pierluigi Collina, Fifa Referees Committee chairman, was quoted as saying by Reuters.