UAE-Qatar flights: Airfares rocket to over Dh10,000 for one-way ticket ahead of Fifa World Cup

Prices have jumped nearly 1,200 per cent ahead of the major sporting event, which begins in November

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 1:03 PM

Airfares between the UAE and Qatar have jumped nearly 1,200 per cent ahead of the Fifa World Cup Qatar, which is scheduled to begin in November this year.

The increase is attributed to the strong demand for passenger traffic between the two countries. In addition, many foreigners coming to watch the World Cup in Qatar will also be travelling to UAE, especially Dubai, for tourism.

Qatar, which is the first country in the Middle East to host Fifa World Cup from November 21 to December 18 this year, expects 1.2 million tourists.

One-airfare currently hovers between Dh340 to Dh800 in February 2002 and go as high as Dh4,340 between UAE’s different cities to the Qatari capital of Doha. Meanwhile, First Class fares have also skyrocketed as one-way airfare between UAE and Qatar rising from Dh3,470 in February to Dh10,190 in November 2022.

Among the local carriers, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, flydubai and Qatar Airways operate flights between the two Gulf countries.

Mir Wasim Raja, manager, MICE and holidays, Galadari International Travel Services, said Fifa World Cup is the next biggest event which will take place in the region this year after the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai. Both the mega events will attract millions of visitors from the region and other countries.

ALSO READ:

Raja believes many people who will come to watch Qatar World Cup will also visit Dubai which is the region’s tourism hub. As a result, this will give a fillip to the aviation, tourism and hospitality industries in the emirate.

“Dubai will greatly benefit because people coming to watch World Cup will also visit the emirate. Plus, Dubai’s Emirates and flydubai provide one of the best flight connectivity to passengers. Hence, traffic is bound to increase during November and December,” he said.

“In addition, many residents will also shuttle between Dubai and Doha to watch matches because this is a major event is happening for the first time in the Middle East and people here love football. Hence, airlines will also increase frequencies between UAE and Qatar to meet the additional demand,” he said, adding that his company will also come up with a package very soon with the partners.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com