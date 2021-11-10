Dubai-India travel: Emirates cancels Chennai flights due to heavy rain forecast

'Customers with the final destination Chennai will not be accepted for travel'

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 8:58 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 10:01 AM

Emirates flights to and from Chennai have been cancelled due to expected heavy rainfall on November 10 and 11, 2021, the Dubai-based airline announced on Wednesday.

In a statement issued today, the airline said that the following flights were cancelled:

EK542: Dubai‑Chennai on November 10

EK543: Chennai‑Dubai on November 11

EK544: Dubai‑Chennai on November 11

EK545: Chennai‑Dubai on November 11

'Customers with the final destination Chennai will not be accepted for travel during this period from any point on the Emirates network,' the statement added.

Affected customers should contact their booking agents for rebooking options.