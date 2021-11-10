The flight to Moscow will operate daily services from December
Aviation1 week ago
Emirates flights to and from Chennai have been cancelled due to expected heavy rainfall on November 10 and 11, 2021, the Dubai-based airline announced on Wednesday.
In a statement issued today, the airline said that the following flights were cancelled:
EK542: Dubai‑Chennai on November 10
EK543: Chennai‑Dubai on November 11
EK544: Dubai‑Chennai on November 11
EK545: Chennai‑Dubai on November 11
'Customers with the final destination Chennai will not be accepted for travel during this period from any point on the Emirates network,' the statement added.
ALSO READ:
Affected customers should contact their booking agents for rebooking options.
The flight to Moscow will operate daily services from December
Aviation1 week ago
The first service will commence from November 4
Aviation1 week ago
In September, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to recruit cabin crew and airport services employees.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Bees Air has chosen Sharjah Airport due to its strategic location, services provided in accordance with the highest international standards, and quality infrastructure
Aviation2 weeks ago
Summit to demonstrate road to recovery for aviation industry post the pandemic.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Emirates, Etihad and other carriers will host major recruitment drives to cater to growing passenger demand
Aviation2 weeks ago
They will operate twice a week from November 4
Aviation3 weeks ago
The delivery of first A321neo aircraft by a private sector airline marks an important step in Pakistan’s aviation journey
Aviation3 weeks ago