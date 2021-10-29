UAE-India flights: Budget airline announces new routes; tickets start at Dh499

A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE17 hours ago
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, will be flying to Indian destinations from next month with tickets starting at Dh499.
The airline announced that it would operate direct flights to Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
The service will start from the first week of November. Tickets for all three destinations start at Dh499.
>> India-UAE flights: Travel restrictions may ease soon, says top minister
>> UAE-India flights: Air India Express resumes Al Ain-Kozhikode service with Dh392 fare
The first flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi departs on November 3 at 10.55pm. Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode flies out on November 5 at 11.30pm, and the first service to Thiruvananthapuram starts on November 16 at 1.15pm.
Bookings can be made through airarabia.com.
