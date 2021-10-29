UAE-India flights: Budget airline announces new routes; tickets start at Dh499

UAE-India flights: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will fly to Kerala at Dh499

Low cost carrier will offer routes to Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 10:32 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 10:36 AM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, will be flying to Indian destinations from next month with tickets starting at Dh499.

The airline announced that it would operate direct flights to Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The service will start from the first week of November. Tickets for all three destinations start at Dh499.

ALSO READ:

>> India-UAE flights: Travel restrictions may ease soon, says top minister

>> UAE-India flights: Air India Express resumes Al Ain-Kozhikode service with Dh392 fare

The first flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi departs on November 3 at 10.55pm. Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode flies out on November 5 at 11.30pm, and the first service to Thiruvananthapuram starts on November 16 at 1.15pm.

Bookings can be made through airarabia.com.