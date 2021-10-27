UAE-India flights: Air India Express resumes Al Ain-Kozhikode service with Dh392 fare

The first service will commence from November 4

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 11:46 AM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 12:39 PM

Air India Express is resuming its services from Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain to Kozhikode in Kerala from next month, the airline’s Abu Dhabi office said.

The flight service was suspended in March 2020 as part of nationwide precautionary measures taken in the UAE to contain the spread of Covid-19.

To mark its return, the airline is offering passengers a special ticket price starting from Dh392.

The first service will commence from November 4, with a weekly operation on Thursday.

The first flight (IX 0335) will take off from Kozhikode and land at Al Ain International Airport by 12.25 pm, and the return service (IX 0336) will depart at 1.25 pm.