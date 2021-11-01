Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three cities in India

Emirates, Etihad and other carriers will host major recruitment drives to cater to growing passenger demand
Aviation1 week ago
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to three destinations in India starting from November 3rd, as part of its ongoing plans to cater to travelers needs from Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi travellers will be able to fly to Cochin, Calicut and Trivandrum. The new service represents the 15th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and the announced destinations by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
