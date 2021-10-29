Covid-19: India extends international flight ban until November 30

The flight ban has been extended towards the end of every month since March 2020 by the regulator.

By Web Report Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 5:18 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 5:22 PM

The Indian civil aviation regulator on Friday extended the ban on international passenger flights until November 30, 2021. However, the ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned from March 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. The flight ban has been extended towards the end of every month since then by the regulator. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has signed bilateral air bubble agreements with several countries.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 25 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Rules stipulate that those special international flights can be operated by their airlines following an air bubble pact between two countries, irrespective of the travel ban, which initially came into place on March 22, 2020.

Direct connectivity has finally resumed between India and Canada after almost five months from September 27.

The United States will re-open to air passengers who have received Covid-19 vaccines from China, India, among other countries, from November 8.

Earlier, the US eased its travel advisory for India on August 16, 2021, lowering it to level 2, which is considered as safe, following significant improvement in the South Asian country's Covid-19 situation.

The UK had moved India from its "red" to "amber" travel list from August 8 onwards.

The validity of Indian visa or stipulated period of stay for foreign nationals who have been stranded in India due to the pandemic had been extended till October 31.