UAE President sends condolences on the passing of Japan's former PM

Saudi Arabia welcomes 1 million worshippers for the biggest pilgrimage since the pandemic
The President of UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has expressed his condolences on the passing of Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe.
He said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of our dear friend Abe Shinzo who served his nation with honour and contributed to strengthening the fruitful relations between the UAE and Japan. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and the people of Japan."
Shinzo Abe passed away at the age of 67 on Friday, local media says. He was shot during a campaign speech in Nara, Japan.
NHK, a public broadcaster, said police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
