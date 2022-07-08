World leaders express shock at former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's shooting

Several wish Japan's longest-serving leader a speedy recovery

By Reuters Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 12:21 PM

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said.

Here are reactions:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida briefing reporters

"Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, before noon, and is currently in a grave condition. As far as I've heard, everything that can be done is being done to revive him. I am praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved. I am not aware of the motives and background behind this attack, but this attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable."

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken before meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister

"I do have to say before we meet how deeply saddened and deeply concerned we are by the news coming from Japan about the attempt on the life of Prime Minister Abe. We don't know his condition, we do know he's been shot and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment and we're waiting news from Japan."

US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel in a statement

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."

"The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergeir Lavrov briefing reporters at G20 meet

"I don't know what is behind this assassination attempt. I found out about it during the meeting. I was the first to start the speech by expressing my condolences to my Japanese colleague for what happened. There will probably be an investigation. I have nothing more to add."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter

"Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe.

"My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Twitter

"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook

"I am deeply shocked to learn that former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was shot in Nara Prefecture this morning. This is a senseless act of violence.

"Mr Abe is a good friend of Singapore. I had just hosted him to lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Abe and his family."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter

"Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin at G20 meet

"It's shocking news. I wish for former Prime Minister Abe's speedy recovery," Park told Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa at the G20 meeting, according to his office.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi

"My part as the presidency of the G20 on behalf of G20 foreign ministers during the meeting also convey our deepest sympathy and our prayers all to the speedy recovery of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe."

Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo on Twitter

"It is with great shock and dismay that I learned of the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on 08 July 2022 in Nara. I extend my deep sympathy and pray for his early recovery."

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai in a statement

"The prime minister is aware of the incident and is shocked by it. Japan has been a close friend of Thailand and former Prime Minister Abe and the prime minister are good friends."

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on Twitter

"I am saddened and shocked by the tragic shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The government and people of Malaysia are praying for his speedy recovery and for his family to be given strength to endure this tragedy."

ALSO READ:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a statement

"I was deeply shocked to hear the news about the past Prime Minister to Japan, Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became Prime Minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core."

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen on Facebook

"I believe everyone is as surprised and sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely condemn violent and illegal acts.

"Former Prime Minister Abe is not only a good friend of mine, but also a staunch friend of Taiwan's. He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations."