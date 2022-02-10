Karnataka hijab row: What's the controversy all about?

Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support as her condition had worsened.
Asia4 days ago
Karnataka, India’s south Indian state, is battling a communal crisis that has led to legal intervention and also attracted international attention in the past few days.
On February 5, an order was issued by the Karnataka government’s Department for Pre-University (PU) Education that made uniforms compulsory in PU colleges. It has argued that a ban on headscarves or hijabs for students is not a violation of the right to practise their religion.
The order triggered a row as Karnataka, which is ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), shut high schools and colleges for three days.
On Tuesday, the row deepened and got international attention after Nobel Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai weighed in and called for a “stop to the marginalisation of Muslim women in India”.
Yousafzai tweeted: “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying…Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more.”
Also, on Tuesday viral videos showed a woman being heckled by a mob of young men shouting slogans. Heated arguments also ensued between students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls.
On Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court, which was hearing two petitions filed on behalf of some of the Muslim women, urged the chief justice to set up a larger bench to deliberate the matter.
The decision was taken following protests by six students at a government-run college in Karnataka’s Udupi district over wearing hijabs spread to other colleges.
ALSO READ:
Several Hindu students joined in the issue and showed up wearing saffron — the colour seen as a symbol for the Hindu-majority Indians — to protest against Muslim women wearing hijabs.
Earlier, too, the issue had flared up, but this time round it gained momentum when photographs of the women protesters in Udupi went viral.
A video had surfaced last week that depicted gates were shut on a group of hijab-clad students at a PU college in Kundapur in Udupi district, which instantly triggered the outrage.
Karnataka Education Minister Nagesh BC has supported college authorities for their stand on a ban on both saffron scarves and headscarves on campuses.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has urged students and others to maintain “peace and harmony”.
Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support as her condition had worsened.
Asia4 days ago
National Medical Commission says the fee structure would be available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats
Asia4 days ago
Ultra-luxury Rolls Royce SUV has a cost a whopping Rs131.4 million.
Asia4 days ago
Amruta Fadnavis also alleged that the current Maharashtra government was functioning as a monopoly
Asia4 days ago
The Bharat Ratna winner had recently recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia
Asia4 days ago
The blast took place in the Sra Ghazgai mine area outside Quetta
Asia4 days ago
The hours-long fire caused more than $2 million in damages
Asia4 days ago
It’s unclear how long the cameras had been in the restroom
Asia5 days ago