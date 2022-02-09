Look: World's highest railway bridge takes shape in India

'Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris'

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 7:56 AM

Indian Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared amazing pictures of the arch of the world’s highest railway bridge on social media, wowing thousands of followers with the post.

The bridge is being built at a height of 359 metres above the riverbed, making the world’s highest rail bridge. It is expected to open for rail traffic by December. Other ministers and leaders too have been photographing the bridge and posting pictures on social media.

“Splendid pictures of the arch of 1,315m long Chenab bridge, under fast construction in district #Reasi, #JammuAndKashmir,” Jitendra Singh, the minister of state for science and technology, tweeted recently. “Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, making it the Highest Railway Bridge in the world.”

Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party also shared four images of the bridge on Tuesday. “What a spectacular picture of the 1315m long Chenab bridge arch in #Reasi, J&K,” he said on Koo, the Indian social media site. “The bridge is truly an engineering marvel! The bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level & it will be higher than the Eiffel tower. The bridge aims to boost connectivity to Kashmir valley.”