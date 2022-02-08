Covid-19: Mumbai to lift lockdown by end of February

Last week, the Maharashtra govt announced relaxation in restrictions in Mumbai following a decline in cases.

Reuters

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 2:15 PM

Mayor Kishori Pednekar had some good news for the millions of residents of Mumbai: the metropolis will be unlocked by the end of this month, she promised.

“We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," said the mayor. India’s financial and commercial capital recorded just 356 new cases on Monday; there are 6,367 active Covid patients in the city and the recovery rate is at 97 per cent.

The municipal corporation said 40 new patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the total ‘progressive hospitalisation’ to 1,407. But only 10 of the 40 new patients were put on oxygen. Just 1,407 of Mumbai’s 37,116 hospital beds are occupied at present.

Last week, the Maharashtra government announced relaxation in Covid-19 related restrictions in Mumbai following a decline in cases. Night curfew has been lifted and restaurants and theatres are allowed to operate with the usual timings, but at 50 per cent capacity. Gardens and parks are now open, but with 50 per cent capacity. Swimming pools and water parks too are open, but with similar capacity limitations.

Local tourist spots and weekly bazaars are also allowed to remain open as per normal timings, said the government’s revised order.