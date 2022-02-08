Covid-19: Mumbai to lift lockdown by end of February

Covid-19: Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns after three-year absence due to pandemic
The March 17 public holiday was one of the first big events to be cancelled in 2020
coronavirus21 hours ago
Mayor Kishori Pednekar had some good news for the millions of residents of Mumbai: the metropolis will be unlocked by the end of this month, she promised.
“We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," said the mayor. India’s financial and commercial capital recorded just 356 new cases on Monday; there are 6,367 active Covid patients in the city and the recovery rate is at 97 per cent.
The municipal corporation said 40 new patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the total ‘progressive hospitalisation’ to 1,407. But only 10 of the 40 new patients were put on oxygen. Just 1,407 of Mumbai’s 37,116 hospital beds are occupied at present.
Last week, the Maharashtra government announced relaxation in Covid-19 related restrictions in Mumbai following a decline in cases. Night curfew has been lifted and restaurants and theatres are allowed to operate with the usual timings, but at 50 per cent capacity. Gardens and parks are now open, but with 50 per cent capacity. Swimming pools and water parks too are open, but with similar capacity limitations.
Local tourist spots and weekly bazaars are also allowed to remain open as per normal timings, said the government’s revised order.
The March 17 public holiday was one of the first big events to be cancelled in 2020
coronavirus21 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.7 million
coronavirus23 hours ago
UAE doctors had earlier said that the Omicron variant-driven wave has reached its peak in the country.
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus1 day ago
The Southeast Asian country has seen a jump in cases driven by the Omicron variant.
coronavirus1 day ago
Southeast Asia's holiday hotspots have suffered billions in lost business.
coronavirus1 day ago
Chinese scientists and public health specialists have reiterated the need for maintaining the stringent controls.
coronavirus1 day ago
A clarification said that tourists with the right paperwork could still arrive through Jakarta and Bali airports.
coronavirus1 day ago