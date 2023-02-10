Hassan Hariry: An innovator in cybersecurity

By Deepak Jain Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 12:02 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 12:04 PM

Hassan Hariry is a well-respected figure in the cybersecurity world and has been in the industry for over a decade. He is the founder and CEO of XDS Levant, a company with a proven track record of providing top-tier security solutions. He is also a founding partner of Plus 971 Cyber Security, a cyber security firm based in Dubai. In addition, Hariry is a founding member of the Mediterranean Association for Development of Youth (MADY), an Arab NGO that focuses on community development through youth innovation and financial inclusion.

Under Hassan's leadership, Plus 971 Cyber Security LLC has gained a strong reputation for delivering high-quality security systems tailored to their client's business needs and staying up-to-date with international cyber security regulations such as GDPR, NIST 800-53 and ISO 27001/27002. As a result of his dedication and expertise, Hariry has become a sought-after technical advisor and consultant, providing his services to entities and governments across the globe. He is also known for his innovative spirit and has helped to shape the culture of security.

Hassan's expertise in the field of security is unparalleled, with a focus on risk management, performance monitoring, crisis management, and intelligence systems. He has worked with a wide range of clients and organisations in both the public and private sectors, building a professional team of highly skilled experts, analysts, and engineers along the way. Hariry's exceptional skills and achievements have not gone unnoticed. He is a regular commentator on regional and global media, discussing important security and cybersecurity developments and concerns. He has also been recognised for his contributions to the field, earning the prestigious 'cyber executive of the year 2018' award.

In conclusion, Hariry is a visionary in the world of cybersecurity, with a passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering the best possible solutions for his clients. He is a true asset to the industry, and his contributions will continue to be felt for years to come.

Hariry was recently named one of Forbes' top 10 business persons to watch in the Middle East in 2023 testament to his remarkable achievements in the cybersecurity industry. As he continues to strive for excellence, the future looks bright for Hariry and 971 cybersecurity LLC.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.