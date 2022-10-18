US woman accused of killing daughter she called 'evil'

The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country, and is the 25th mass killing in the country this year
A woman accused by authorities of killing her 5-year-old daughter near a suburban Houston park because she thought the girl was an “evil child" has a history of mental illness, her attorney said Tuesday.
Melissa Towne has been charged with capital murder in the death of her daughter Nichole and was being held on a $15 million bond. She appeared in court on Tuesday, crying during a brief hearing.
Towne's court-appointed attorney, James Stafford, told reporters after the hearing she has been diagnosed as a schizophrenic and has been institutionalized at least nine times due to mental illness.
“There’s no doubt there’s some dark demons haunting her," Stafford said.
Authorities allege Towne took the girl to a wooded area near a park in the Houston suburb of Tomball on Sunday, made her get on her knees and cut her throat with a knife. The girl began to scream and fight before Towne placed a trash bag over her head, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Towne is accused of strangling her daughter for 30 to 45 minutes. Towne “stated she wanted to end (her daughter’s) life because she was an evil child and did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to the affidavit.
Authorities allege Towne then took her daughter’s body to a hospital in Tomball, where a nurse found the girl inside a laundry mesh bag on the floorboard of the passenger side of Towne’s SUV.
Child Protective Services said in a statement it was also investigating the child’s death and that Towne had a prior history with the agency but could not provide additional details due to confidentiality rules. The agency said Towne has three other children, ranging in age from 2 to 18 years old, who are safe and had been living with other relatives.
ALSO READ:
The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country, and is the 25th mass killing in the country this year
100 documents marked as classified were among 11,000 records seized at former US president's estate
Police reports and court documents show there was turmoil in recent weeks between the child's mother and grandmother, who had legal custody of him and an older sibling
He has sold 20,000 bottles, as of Thursday, and has also updated his bio on the social media platform; it now describes him as a 'Perfume Salesman'
A gunman killed 20 children and 6 staff members at the elementary school in December 2012 and Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged
She blames party for racialising every issue in the nation
The attacks only affected the public-facing websites, which supply flight and services information, and do not have any impact on operations
Restrictions are returning to remote treatment, an area of medicine that exploded in popularity early in the pandemic