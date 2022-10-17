India: Adopted daughter held for murder of elderly mother

Police suspect that the old victim might have been killed while she was asleep

File photo

By Agencies Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 9:49 AM

A 75-year-old woman was found murdered inside her residence in Sarjapur on Saturday morning. Police have arrested her 38-year-old adopted daughter, who confessed to the crime, according to a report from Times of India.

The deceased is Muniyamma, a resident of Kote Street in Sarjapur. The accused is her adopted daughter, Chandramma.

According to Sarjapur police, the incident came to light on Saturday morning when Muniyamma's son Srinivas came to her residence to take their pet for morning walk. He found Chandramma inside the house and asked her about his mother. She informed him that some miscreants had barged into the house at night and hacked his mother to death.

The Sarjapur police were informed about the incident and they rushed to the spot. The initial investigation showed that Muniyamma had been hit with a machete on the left side of her head.

Police suspect that the old victim might have been killed while she was asleep.

Chandramma's involvement was suspected as well. On questioning, she confessed to killing Muniyamma, after a few attempts at protesting her innocence, according to Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi.

He added that further investigation was on to understand her exact motives for the murder.

ALSO READ: