#ArrestKohli trends after Virat fan kills friend who supported Rohit Sharma

The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 5:25 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 5:29 PM

As the hype around the T20 World Cup peaks, a strange hashtag shook Twitter on Saturday: #ArrestKohli. And the reason? A man reportedly murdered his friend in Tamil Nadu, India, over a drunken debate on who was a better cricketer — Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

The 21-year-old suspect turned out to be a fan of Virat Kohli, while his friend was an avid supporter of Rohit Sharma.

The two friends were discussing cricket when, suddenly, the debate turned into a violent brawl. The duo were reportedly drunk, according to local media.

"As per the initial investigation, (the victim) was supporting Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while the suspect was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” police said.

“During the course of their debate, the victim had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. He had the habit of body-shaming the suspect, who was a stammerer. On that day, he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of the suspect," local police told the media.

This infuriated the accused, who then attacked the victim with a bottle and hit him with a cricket bat on the head.

The suspect was arrested for murder on Thursday.

Fans and Twitterati couldn't help but react to the shocking incident, thus pushing #ArrestKohli up the charts.

Some tweets called for justice:

However, many others were mainly about how pointless it was to put the blame on the cricket star.

