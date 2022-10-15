T20 World Cup 2022: Where Dubai fans can watch the India-Pakistan match

Several sports bars around the emirate are offering UAE cricket enthusiasts special deals

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 4:45 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 4:53 PM

Several sports bars in the UAE are offering cricket fans the option to watch the T20 World Cup matches in Australia in an action-packed environment.

However, fans must note that prices do go up when the Indian and Pakistani teams clash. With that in mind, here are the best places to catch the next match:

Old Castello in Jumeirah 1

The Iconic Indo-Arabic restaurant, located in the heart of Jumeirah, is back with its revamped look and is welcoming guests to watch T20 World Cup matches on a large projector screen and 13 separate LED screens.

Price: Dh100 for a variety of shisha flavours and a well-spread Indian and Arabic menu

Gulf Café, DIP

With a spacious outdoor seating area and classy interior, this popular joint in Dubai Investment Park is screening the tournament with a buzzing, friendly vibe and great-value offerings.

Price: Dh49 per person minimum spend; Dh69 for shisha during sports matches

Sheesha Factory, Oud Metha

This restaurant is a true chill zone; part of the draw is the comfort food comprising Chinese, Indian, and Middle Eastern cuisine.

Price: Dh175 minimum spend per person during the India-Pakistan match; other matches can be watched based on the a la carte menu.

Moon Mood Café, Oud Metha

Photo credit - Moon Mood Cafe (Facebook)

The vibrant moon mood café in Oud Metha offers the best seats to watch the game on the big screen and root for your favourite team with like-minded people.

The management of the café requests for prior reservations during India-Pakistan matches, as they have recorded full capacity earlier.

Price: Dh100 minimum spend per person during the India-Pakistan match; other matches can be watched based on the a la carte menu.

One Music Lounge, Occidental Hotel, Al Jaddaf

If you’re looking to go out for a live indoor screening, the One Music Lounge in Occidental Al Jaddaf offers a big screen and multiple LED screens for its guests not to miss any action. The lounge has come up with an irresistible offer for the most anticipated India-Pakistan tournament.

Price: Dh99 for the Hop Bucket

