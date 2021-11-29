UAE's 50th National Day holidays: Free parking, no toll charges announced in Abu Dhabi

Motorists face fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 12:51 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 1:00 PM

Residents of UAE’s capital will enjoy free parking throughout the National Day holidays, starting from Wednesday (December 1), authorities have announced.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Monday announced that parking would be free during the Commemoration Day (December 1) and UAE's 50th National Day (December 2) break.

Paid parking will resume at 7.59am on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

A similar parking relief has been extended to Mussafah industrial area’s parking lot, or M18, which is located on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city.

Motorists have also been exempted from the toll charges during the upcoming holidays.

The ICT has urged the public to adhere to residents’ Mawaqif regulations -- from 9am to 8am during the National Day holiday --- and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the smooth flow of traffic during the holidays.

The fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces is Dh200 and an errant motorist’s car will be towed away by the ICT authorities after the ticket has been issued for the violation.

Darb toll gate

The ITC also announced that Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during National Day holidays. Normal toll gate charges will resume after the official holidays are over the coming Saturday (December 4) and are applicable at peak hours from 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm from Saturdays to Thursdays to ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hour.

Customer’s Happiness Centres to remain shut

All Customer’s Happiness Centers will be closed during the National Day holidays, and will resume operations next Sunday.

Bus Services

Public bus service will follow the usual timings of Fridays and official holidays during the National Day break.

Ferry Services

Ferry services will operate between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port, and between Al Saadiyat Island and Al Aliah.

All services can be accessed on ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae. Passengers can also send email to customer.care@itc.gov.ae or use the Darb mobile application (app). Customers Happiness Centres can also be contacted at 80088888.

