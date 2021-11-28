UAE National Day holiday: Free parking, Dubai Metro timings announced

Parking metres will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4

Photo: File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 4:12 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 4:36 PM

Authorities in Dubai have announced free parking in paid zones across Dubai for the UAE National Day break.

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, parking will be free from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 3. Fees will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4, according to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The RTA also announced revised service timings for public buses, Dubai Metro and tram.

Dubai Metro, tram

On December 1 and 2, the Metro’s Red and Green lines will be operational from 5am to 2.15am. The tram will be in service from 6am to 1am.

ALSO READ:

Buses

Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, will be open from 4.50am to 1.22am. Al Ghubaiba Station will be operational from 4.13am to 12.57am. At sub-stations, including Satwa Station, the service will run from 4.57am to 11pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.

Al Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 4.50am to 12.04am; Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.30am to 11.30pm; and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12.15am.

Inter-city buses

Sub-stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, from 6.40am to 10.20pm; Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15am; Deira City Centre from 6.40am to 11:30pm; Al Sabkha from 6.30am to 10.30pm; Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm; Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30am to 10.35pm; and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm.