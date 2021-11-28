UAE National Day: Global Village to host musical fireworks for 3 days

60 talented young musicians from National Youth Orchestra Dubai to perform, competitions for kids

By Staff Reporter Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 1:33 PM

The month-long National Day festivities are still going strong at Global Village to celebrate UAE's Golden Jubilee and will peak December 1 - 4.

The UAE and the wider region's leading multicultural family attraction started off the month-long festivities on Flag Day by offering exciting activities and entertainment. Celebrations over the National Day weekend will be even more special as guests get to enjoy spectacular musical performances, along with themed activities and exciting competitions.

Under the theme '50 Years of Togetherness', Global Village will host an operetta performed on the Main Stage. The "Luminous Years" operetta performed by Ornina Theatrical Dance Company between December 1 and 4, will feature voiceovers by Emirati stars Habib Ghuloom and Fatma Alblooshi, and is directed by Nassir Ibrahim. The show will bring to life the UAE's rich history and will captivate audiences with a memorable performance centred on diversity and togetherness.

ALSO READ:

On December 1, Emirati artist, Khalid Mohammed, will be giving a one night only special National Day performance on the Main Stage starting 9pm.

Before nightfall on December 2, guests will be treated to a unique surprise that will be taking place for the very first time in the UAE at Global Village starting 5pm.

After dark, the park will dazzle in National Day colours and guests will be treated to traditional musical fireworks displays on December 1, 2 and 3 at 9pm.

The Golden Jubilee events will also include performances by the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) Dubai. Over 60 young musicians will play their unique rendition of the UAE national anthem and popular classical pieces by contemporary composers during a 60-minute concert. The musicians, aged five to 17, will be performing for three nights only.

Amira Fouad, Artistic Director of the National Youth Orchestra and Encore! says: "Our goal is to create as much joy and excitement as we can during our performances and bring people together to celebrate this special weekend."

"All our young musicians display the very best that the UAE has to offer in terms of talent, resilience and hard work – traits in line with this incredible country itself as we celebrate this golden anniversary."

Highlighting the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration for young guests, Global Village, in partnership with Dubai Culture Authority, is hosting a competition for kids at the Kids' Theatre every Thursday and Friday of the month until December 4. Kids will have the opportunity to answer questions about the UAE's heritage to win a range of exciting prizes.

Also, in partnership with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Global Village launched the '50 Years of Togetherness' photography contest that welcomes submissions celebrating multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance from amateur and professional photographers. The contest started on November 3 and ends on December 2 with a top prize of Dh50,000.

Young photographers under 18 can take part in their own contest by simply uploading images on Instagram illustrating '50 years of togetherness' with the hashtags #GVWOW and #Together between November 3 and 30, for a chance to win Dh5,000.

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager of Guest Relations at Global Village said: "As a home-grown brand, National Day has always been a very important time for Global Village. This year is a very special one as we join the nation in celebration of our Golden Jubilee. As we reflect on our national journey, we acknowledge our past, rejoice in the present and, together, look confidently towards our future."

"The event line-up is designed to celebrate our country and all that it has to offer. From the musical extravaganzas to meaningful competitions and of course our firework spectaculars, we are looking forward to delivering great experiences to our guests at the heart of wonder."

Nasser Ibrahim, Director and Founder of Ornina Arts Event, said: "We are pleased to have performed on the main stage of Global Village for six consecutive years. Celebrating this special national occasion is a cause of pride, and an affirmation of our role as an inspiring and creative institution showcasing the history and heritage of the UAE in a contemporary manner that embodies the Emirati identity on the National Day."

Guests can also pick up National Day memorabilia from the UAE Pavilion and dine at the traditional food outlets across Global Village, which is a great place for families to enjoy the Golden Jubilee celebrations in style. For more information, visit www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App