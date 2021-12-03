UAE National Day offer: Get free 50GB mobile data for next 6 months

More special deals have been announced to celebrate the Golden Jubilee

Virgin Mobile UAE is ringing in the country's Golden Jubilee with free 50GB mobile data.

Valid for the next six months, customers can get the extra 50GB data when they purchase a 12-month plan of 7GB and above. To avail of the offer, use the code 'UAE50' at checkout.

Existing customers simply need to add a new SIM to their Virgin Mobile plan and choose the same 12-month plan of 7GB or more to get the free data.

Customers will lose the offer if they downgrade below 7GB of data, don't renew the plan or if their account is suspended, Virgin Mobile said on its website.

Earlier this week, UAE telecom operator Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat) also announced it is offering a 50GB free mobile data package to its Emirati customers to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day.

All Emirati postpaid and prepaid subscribers will be gifted the 50GB free local data until December 7.

Meanwhile, du is also offering a special package for their postpaid and prepaid mobile customers.

The UAE 50 Data Offer is a promotion that will offer 50GB of national data to all postpaid customers, enterprise corporate and employee paid postpaid customers for Dh50 and it will be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.

If customers activate the offer on December 4, the 50GB data will still be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.