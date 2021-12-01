UAE National Day celebration: Free 50GB mobile data offer

Mobile networks announce special deals to celebrate the Golden Jubilee

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 12:04 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 12:18 PM

UAE telecom operator Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat) is offering 50GB free mobile data package to its Emirati customers to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day.

All Emirati postpaid and prepaid subscribers will be gifted the 50GB free local data from December 1 until December 7.

Customers will have to dial *50# or visit My Etisalat UAE App to avail themselves of the 50GB free offer.

Etisalat is also offering a free speed upgrade up to 1Gbps for eLife subscribers for the entire month of December delivering customers the best experience to enjoy high broadband speed home entertainment.

Emirati Freedom subscribers will automatically get double data and minutes for the entire month of December. Both existing customers and new joiners.

All Etisalat customers can avail up to 80% discount on selected devices and accessories from December 1 to 7. The discounts will be on hero devices such as iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Samsung Fold, and iPads.

Meanwhile, Du is also offering a special package for their postpaid and prepaid mobile customers.

The UAE 50 Data Offer is a promotion that will offer 50GB of national data to all postpaid customers, enterprise corporate and employee paid postpaid customers for Dh50 and it will be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.

If customers activate the offer on December 4, the 50GB data will still be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.

Customers can activate the UAE 50 data offer until December 4 through the special offers section in the du App or dialing *055#. A confirmation SMS will be sent once the bundle is active. The data will be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.

A 5GB package for prepaid lines worth Dh5 valid for 5 days.