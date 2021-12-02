Kingdom will also let in passengers from Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, Indonesia
Travel6 days ago
UAE budget carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, has announced a special promotion on occasion of UAE's 50th National Day. The airline is offering tickets for Dh99 each for 10,000 available seats on selected flights from Abu Dhabi.
The airline had recently launched a UAE National Day social media photo competition. The 50 best entrants will win a free return flight to a destination of their choice on the national carrier’s network. To enter the social media competition, entrants must take a photo of a UAE landmark and submit it using #UAE50WithWIZZ and tag @Wizzair – the best photos will be selected and reposted on Wizz Air’s social media channels.
ALSO READ:
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).
ALSO READ:
The discount flights are now on sale on www.wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.
Passengers can book tickets with WIZZ Flex, where they can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.
Kingdom will also let in passengers from Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, Indonesia
Travel6 days ago
Within a few years after the discovery of gold in 1851, Bendigo became the home to over 5,000 mining companies
Travel6 days ago
Check in online and arrive at the airport early to avoid delays
Travel1 week ago
The peak is expected to last until the school winter break ends
Travel1 week ago
Government of India is working towards the resumption of scheduled flights
Travel1 week ago
South Pacific country enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions among OECD nations
Travel1 week ago
Arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure if flying out of Terminal 1
Travel1 week ago
Only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter the departure zone; December 4 expected to be the busiest day.
Travel1 week ago