UAE Golden Jubilee: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers 10,000 Dh99 tickets on select flights

Budget airline launches new promotion as part of UAE's 50th National Day celebrations.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 3:03 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 3:20 PM

UAE budget carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, has announced a special promotion on occasion of UAE's 50th National Day. The airline is offering tickets for Dh99 each for 10,000 available seats on selected flights from Abu Dhabi.

The airline had recently launched a UAE National Day social media photo competition. The 50 best entrants will win a free return flight to a destination of their choice on the national carrier’s network. To enter the social media competition, entrants must take a photo of a UAE landmark and submit it using #UAE50WithWIZZ and tag @Wizzair – the best photos will be selected and reposted on Wizz Air’s social media channels.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).

The discount flights are now on sale on www.wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Passengers can book tickets with WIZZ Flex, where they can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.