UAE National Day: Hot air balloon take-off to mark start of festivities in Khor Fakkan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 4:02 PM

A hot air balloon adorned with the image of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will soar over the eastern coastal city of Khor Fakkan on November 23.

This is part of the several festivities planned for cities and towns in Sharjah to mark the UAE’s 50-year journey.

The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee said Khor Fakkan, Al Hamriyah, Al Madam and Dibba Al Hisn are all gearing up for a “spectacular cultural feast”.

Khor Fakkan

On November 23, the hot air balloon will be launched at 6pm from the iconic Greek-inspired Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre. Poet Fayez Al Yamahi will enchant audiences with a recital that will honour the country's heritage and history.

Performances by musicians, artists and dancers highlighting the rich UAE identity will take over the ancient city.

Residents and visitors can also look forward to live music concerts, acrobatic shows and theatre.

Al Madam

Visitors and residents of Al Madam city are in for a vibrant programme of musical shows and poetry sessions on November 25 that will kick off at 9am at the city’s municipality building.

The audience can also win prizes by participating in the 'How do you envision Al Madam after 50 years?' video clip competition.

Al Hamriyah

The coastal town will host a grand celebratory parade. Additionally, at 4.30pm on November 25, the heritage village of Al Hamriyah will bring Emirati maritime traditions to life through a broad range of activities, including workshops and games for all age groups.

Dibba Al Hisn

On November 25, Dibba Al Hisn will host a wide variety of activities beginning with a parade, followed by folk shows and musical performances. The festivities will begin at 4pm.