UAE National Day celebrations: Free ice creams to be given away in 4 emirates

UAE 50th National Day: Here's your one-stop guide to where to eat, shop, drink, gift and more
A round-up of how to celebrate the nation's upcoming golden jubilee celebrations on December 2
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The UAE’s Golden Jubilee is being celebrated this year on a massive scale. Along with the public sector, a number of private sector companies are also joining the celebrations.
Carrefour, which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, on Thursday said it will be serving free ice cream from its ice cream trucks to neighbourhoods across Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman From December 2 to 4.
Delicious flavours representative of the colours of the UAE flag will include vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, and pistachio.
Emirati employees of the leading retailer have volunteered to treat residents and tourists alike to free ice cream. The Emirati retailer is giving away Dh2.5 million in the run-up to National Day to over 5,000 Carrefour customers.
Every day, 500 customers will win Dh500, while five customers will be randomly selected to win Dh50,000 on December 2. In addition, 500 products will be on sale with up to 50 per cent discount on major categories including food and beverage, local fresh produce, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, and much more.
“We are proud to be part of UAE’s past and future. In the next 50 years and beyond, our aim is to elevate our retail offering in line with the government’s Vision 2071 by exploring new technologies, boosting the local economy, and hitting our sustainable target to become net positive by 2040,” said Bernardo Perloiro, chief operating officer of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.
“As part of Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to hire 3,000 Emirati employees in the next 5 years, we too are dedicated to recruiting more Emirati talent at Carrefour. We always put our people first, which is why we are spreading Carrefour’s message of positivity and national pride to our surrounding communities with Dh2.5 million in prizes and running fantastic offers to help our customers save and look forward to the next 50,” he said.

